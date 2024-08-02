Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLCO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 118,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after buying an additional 343,772 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after buying an additional 403,062 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 29.3% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 273,484 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the first quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the first quarter worth approximately $5,602,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

