Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires 1,100 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $861,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 118,372.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 955,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

