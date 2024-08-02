Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 59,500 Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,580,000 after buying an additional 1,064,010 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 79,722 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $396,993.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,118,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,900,537.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NVTS stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $679.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.42.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

