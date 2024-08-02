Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,223 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,223 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $255.38 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

