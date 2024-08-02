Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,142 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $197,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,129,000 after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,483,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Aflac Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AFL opened at $95.34 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.47.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

