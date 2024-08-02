Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $344,000 Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 891.8% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 237,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 213,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,647,000 after buying an additional 370,912 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 99.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 276,294 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $6,411,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at $4,113,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Stock Up 2.2 %

ZETA stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

