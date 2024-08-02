Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $151,000 in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOGL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 3.7 %

GOGL stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

