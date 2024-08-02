Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $177,000 in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $703.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

TVTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travere Therapeutics

About Travere Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.