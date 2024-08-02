Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $185,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 272.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

NIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

