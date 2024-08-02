Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $211,000 in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after buying an additional 290,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,737,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,600,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 886,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

