Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $127,000 Investment in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth $16,259,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at $15,083,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 71,288 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 13.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 621,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 75,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 120,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $14.29 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.94.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter.



SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

