Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $228,000 Investment in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 117.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $144.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.97. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $181.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $732,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at $41,929,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $72,978.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,104 shares in the company, valued at $10,193,184.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $732,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,929,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,034,835 shares of company stock worth $158,446,737 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

