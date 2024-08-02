Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Annexon by 78.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 46.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth $87,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Annexon Stock Down 4.8 %

Annexon stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

