Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth $12,954,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth $6,622,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,605,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $3,138,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,933,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 125,288 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DESP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Despegar.com Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSE:DESP opened at $10.74 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.23 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Profile

(Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.