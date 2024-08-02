Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,300 SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $10.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $657.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.94.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

