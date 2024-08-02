Bayesian Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. Pennant Investors LP grew its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $2,645,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,917,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 399,409 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 289,348 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,114,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.97. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Insider Activity at Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Jorge Valladares acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

