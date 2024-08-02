Bayesian Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

CART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

In other news, insider Fidji Simo 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $332,900.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 372,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fidji Simo 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,513 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CART opened at $34.49 on Thursday. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

