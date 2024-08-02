Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $267,000 Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.