Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLND. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,103,516 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

BLND opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. Blend Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

