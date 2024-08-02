Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 535.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 10.8% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

Shares of ASAI stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sendas Distribuidora from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

