Bayesian Capital Management LP Trims Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,213 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 358.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In other news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,494 shares of company stock worth $2,119,722. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CARG stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 88.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

