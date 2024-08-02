BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.998 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BCE Trading Down 0.3 %
BCE traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$46.95. 852,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,264. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a one year low of C$42.58 and a one year high of C$58.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.09 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.0157895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.