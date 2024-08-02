BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.998 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BCE Trading Down 0.3 %

BCE traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$46.95. 852,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,264. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a one year low of C$42.58 and a one year high of C$58.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.09 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.0157895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on BCE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BCE from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cormark cut their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on BCE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.38.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

