Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires 75 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,418,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $7.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,717,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,889. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.37, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.