Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 573 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 1,848.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 202,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,286. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

