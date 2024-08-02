Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 149.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.68. The stock had a trading volume of 985,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $230.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

