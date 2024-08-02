Beacon Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12,825.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,499,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,204. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

