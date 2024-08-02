Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.53. 30,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,383,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

