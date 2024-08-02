Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) PT Raised to $41.00

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

BZH stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $595.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beazer Homes USA

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,376.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $424,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,635.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,762 shares of company stock worth $1,252,898. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.