Benchmark Boosts Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $90.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $107.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

