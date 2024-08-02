Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for XPO (NYSE:XPO)

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.68.

XPO traded down $8.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. XPO has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $130.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.20.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of XPO by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,824,000 after buying an additional 3,094,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,699,000 after purchasing an additional 560,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in XPO by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in XPO by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,745,000 after purchasing an additional 463,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

