Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Berry Global Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.62. 894,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $69.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group
In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
