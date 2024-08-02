Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Berry Global Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.62. 894,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

