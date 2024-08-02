B&G Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

B&G Foods has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 89.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 131,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,992. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $678.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.61. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Report on B&G Foods

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha purchased 5,200 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at $784,507.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott E. Lerner purchased 11,755 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,615.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha purchased 5,200 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $44,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.