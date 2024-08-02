Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.350–0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.82. 261,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,307. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.34. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $193.43 million for the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

