Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.350–0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $193.43 million for the quarter.
About Big 5 Sporting Goods
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
