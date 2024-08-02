BinaryX Price Hits $143.55 on Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $695.90 million and approximately $345,368.10 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX token can now be bought for $143.55 or 0.00233627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About BinaryX
BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BinaryX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
