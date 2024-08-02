Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.00

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 43521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $635.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Further Reading

