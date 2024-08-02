Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. Biogen updated its FY24 guidance to $15.75-16.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 15.750-16.250 EPS.

Biogen Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.18. 1,217,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.43. Biogen has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $278.95.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.08.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.