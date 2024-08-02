BitTorrent-New Trading Down 7.9% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $784.87 million and approximately $22.80 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001435 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000086 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $21,441,540.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

