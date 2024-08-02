Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Blackbaud updated its FY24 guidance to $4.12-4.38 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.120-4.380 EPS.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $78.16. 226,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,101. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $87,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,849,661.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,169.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 1,106 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $87,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,849,661.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,476 shares of company stock worth $2,547,161 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLKB

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.