Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Blackbaud updated its FY24 guidance to $4.12-4.38 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.120-4.380 EPS.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $79.38 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.61 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $235,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,169.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $1,299,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,576.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,476 shares of company stock worth $2,547,161. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

