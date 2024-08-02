BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.18

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 1171037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $128,745.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

