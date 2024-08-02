BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Declares $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2544 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $52.02.
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
