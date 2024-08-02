BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $11.17 on Thursday, reaching $865.33. 408,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $799.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $797.24. The firm has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $885.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,978 shares of company stock worth $54,692,570 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

