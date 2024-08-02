BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Price Performance

Shares of BRSA stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.57) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of £153.58 million, a PE ratio of -1,657.48 and a beta of 0.69. BlackRock Sustainable American Income has a 52-week low of GBX 172.50 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 207 ($2.66).

Insider Activity at BlackRock Sustainable American Income

In related news, insider Solomon Soquar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £20,500 ($26,369.95). 78.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock Sustainable American Income

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

