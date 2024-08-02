Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Block stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $59.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,313,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,882,127. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,505 shares of company stock worth $1,683,811. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

