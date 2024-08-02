Block (NYSE:SQ) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $88.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SQ. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.38. 17,751,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,945,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.52. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.22.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Block will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,811 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Block by 3,995.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Block by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

