Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.05. 2,155,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.