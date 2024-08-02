Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.95. 303,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,852. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 38,817.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $563,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,381,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 588,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

