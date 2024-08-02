Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

