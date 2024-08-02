Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 7.4 %

BPMC stock opened at $100.29 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.99.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $37,012.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,257.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $37,012.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,257.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $420,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,421.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,064 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,726 over the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 331.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48,160 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $3,692,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,045,000 after purchasing an additional 147,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $2,212,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

