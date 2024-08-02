BMO Capital Markets Boosts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $65.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

NYSE FMC traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,046. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $94.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 114.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in FMC by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

